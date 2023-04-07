 Adani Power's unit in Jharkhand begins commercial operation
Adani Power's unit in Jharkhand begins commercial operation

APJL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Power Limited and will supply power to the Bangladesh Power Development Board under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement for a net capacity of 748 MW from Unit 1.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
Adani Power's unit in Jharkhand begins commercial operation | Image: Adani Power (Representative)

Adani Power Jharkhand Limited's power generation unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW Ultra-supercritical power project in Godda District in Jharkhand has achieved commercial operations, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company began the process of power supply from April 6, 2023.

The company in the exchange filing also said that the Unit 2 of 800 MW is in an advanced stage of completion and is expected to be commissioned soon.

Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies
Adani Power on March 8 completed amalgamation of six subsidiaries.

Adani Power shares

The shares of Adani Power on Thursday closed at Rs 192.05, up by 1.03 per cent.

