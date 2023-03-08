Adani Power amalgamates six subsidiary companies | Image: Adani Power (Representative)

Adani Power announced the amalgamation of its six subsidiaries Adani Power Maharashtra Limited, Adani Power Rajasthan Limited, Udupi Power Corporation Limited, Raipur Energen Limited, Raigarh Energy Generation Limited and Adani Power Mundra Limited with itself as sanctioned by the Ahmedabad-bench of National Company Law Tribunal, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The company also said that it will publish the financial statement for the financial year 2022-23 based on the amalgamation of the companies and will also publish comparative period numbers in compliance with applicable accounting standards.

Shares of Adani Power

The shares of Adani Power on Wednesday at 11:24 am were at Rs 186.60, up by 4.98 per cent.