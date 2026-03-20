Adani Power Targets JAL Assets In NCLT Plan, Opens Door For Aviation-Linked Infrastructure Play

Adani Power Limited has expressed in-principle interest in acquiring select power assets of Jaiprakash Associates Limited under a resolution plan approved by the NCLT. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Power is stepping into a strategic acquisition opportunity, with its latest move hinting at deeper integration across the Adani Group’s infrastructure ecosystem, including aviation.

Adani Power said it has conveyed in-principle interest in becoming one of the implementing entities under the resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited. This would allow it to acquire certain power assets and investments as part of the insolvency process, subject to approvals.

The resolution plan, submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited, was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad bench, Prayagraj, on March 17, 2026, with the order uploaded on March 18, 2026. The plan allows us to nominate implementing entities to execute asset acquisitions.

Adani Power’s interest centers on acquiring specific power assets and investments from Jaiprakash Associates. While the filing does not disclose asset details, the focus remains firmly within the company’s core thermal and power generation business.

The potential acquisition could complement the Adani Group’s broader infrastructure portfolio, where reliable power supply plays a critical role in supporting airport operations and aviation-linked facilities. By strengthening its power asset base, Adani Power may indirectly support the group’s integrated approach spanning energy and aviation infrastructure. The move highlights Adani Power’s strategy of leveraging group synergies while tapping distressed asset opportunities through regulated resolution mechanisms.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and includes interpretative context without independent verification beyond the provided document.