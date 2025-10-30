 Adani Power Reports Strong Continuing Operating Revenue For Q2 FY26 Of ₹13,106.34 Crore
Adani Power Reports Strong Continuing Operating Revenue For Q2 FY26 Of ₹13,106.34 Crore

The Adani Group company reported stable consolidated EBITDA for Q2 at Rs 6,001 crore compared to Rs 6,000 crore for Q2 FY25, despite additional operating expenses of recent acquisitions year-on-year.

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 02:34 PM IST
File Image |

Ahmedabad: Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Thursday reported strong continuing operating revenue for Q2 FY26 of Rs 13,106.34 crore, compared to Rs 12,949.12 Crore in Q2 FY25 on the basis of higher volumes, as the company registered higher consolidated power sale volume by 7.4 per cent at 23.7 billion units, despite high base effect and demand disruption due to early and prolonged monsoons.

The Adani Group company reported stable consolidated EBITDA for Q2 at Rs 6,001 crore compared to Rs 6,000 crore for Q2 FY25, despite additional operating expenses of recent acquisitions year-on-year. In the July-September period, the company witnessed new long-term power purchase agreement (PPAs) awards of 2,400 MW from Bihar Discom, 1,600 MW from Madhya Pradesh Discom, and 570 MW from Karnataka Discom (by October ’25).

Adani Power also acquired 600 MW Vidarbha Industries Power Limited under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, taking total capacity to 18,150 MW. "Adani Power has once again demonstrated robust and stable financial performance this quarter, in the face of weather-driven fluctuations in demand, highlighting our operational efficiency and competitive advantages.

We are steadily expanding our presence in the market by securing another 4.5 GW of new long-term PPAs under the SHAKTI scheme," said SB Khyalia, CEO, Adani Power Limited. “Our strong profitability and liquidity position us well to achieve our enhanced capacity expansion goal of 42 GW by 2031-32. We have already arranged ordering for equipment and land for the entire 23.7 GW expansion, with project implementation progressing rapidly,” he mentioned.

Merchant and short-term sale volume for Q2 FY26 was 12.9 per cent higher at 5.7 BU, as compared to 5.0 BU in Q2 FY25. Similarly, the merchant volume was 10.5 per cent higher at 11.4 BU for H1 FY26, as compared to 10.3 BU for H1 FY25. “We are proud to play a pivotal role in India’s power sector growth and stay strongly committed to supporting the nation’s need for dependable, scalable, and sustainable electricity,” said Khyalia.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

