Adani Ports will not handle containerized cargo originating from Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan

Adani Ports has made it clear that its terminals will not handle cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15.

"With effect from 15th November, APSEZ will not handle EXIM containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan," the group said in a statement.

This advisory will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice, the statement said.

In September, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai, officials said on Tuesday.

The Mundra port is run by the Adani Group.

The price of one kg of heroin is around Rs 5 crore in the international market.

The Adani Group had released a media statement after several political parties and media outlets indulged in a malicious social media campaign against the firm over the seizure of illegal drugs at Mundra Port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Customs officials.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 04:12 PM IST