 Adani Ports To Join Sensex As BSE Announces Index Reconstitution Effective June 24, 2024; Check For Details Here
Adani Ports To Join Sensex As BSE Announces Index Reconstitution Effective June 24, 2024; Check For Details Here

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced these changes as part of its semi-annual rebalancing to ensure that the indices reflect current market conditions and the performance of companies.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Friday, May 24, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
article-image
Adani Ports to Join Sensex As BSE Announces Index Reconstitution Effective June 24, 2024 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Asian Index Private Limited on Friday announced the reconstitution results of some indices. Starting June 24, 2024, the following changes will be made to the below indices.

S&P BSE Sensex

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone will be included, while Wipro will be removed. This change marks significant as Adani Ports becomes the first stock from the Adani Group to be included in the 30-stock Sensex index.

S&P BSE 100

There will be several changes in the S&P BSE 100 index as well. Page Industries, SBI Cards, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be dropped and they will be replaced by REC Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, Cummins India, and Punjab National Bank.

S&P BSE Sensex 50

Trent Ltd will be added and Divi's Laboratories will be dropped.

S&P BSE Bankex

Yes Bank and Canara Bank will be added, while AU Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank will be dropped.

article-image

S&P BSE Sensex Next 50

REC Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Divi's Laboratories, HDFC Asset Management Company, Canara Bank, and Cummins India will be added whereas Trent Ltd, Page Industries, SBI Cards, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Jubilant FoodWorks, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises will be removed.

