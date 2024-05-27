Adani Ports Shares End Over 1% Higher; Hit 52-Week High Weeks Before Sensex Entry From June 24

File/ Representative Image

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Monday ended over 1 per cent higher and hit the 52-week high level during the day.

This comes less than a month before the company's entry into the 30-share BSE Sensex from June 24 replacing IT major Wipro.

The stock went up 2.93 per cent to hit the 52-week high of Rs 1,457.25 during the day on the BSE. It ended at Rs 1,431.75, up 1.13 per cent.

Shares of Wipro, however, declined 2.36 per cent to Rs 452.55. During the day, it dropped 2.57 per cent to Rs 451.55.

The stock of Wipro was the biggest laggard among the 30-share BSE Sensex firms.

Read Also The Largest Container Ship To Arrive In Indian Docks At Adani's Mundra Port

This would mark the first inclusion of any Adani Group firm in Sensex. The group has 10 listed firms.

The changes will be effective from June 24, 2024, Asia Index, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices and BSE, said in a statement on Friday, adding that the replacement is a part of a periodic review.

Both APSEZ and Wipro are constituents of NSE's Nifty index.

Changes have also been announced in S&P BSE 100, S&P BSE Bankex, S&P BSE Sensex Next 50, and S&P BSE Sensex 50.