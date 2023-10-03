Adani Ports September Cargo Volumes Surge 26% YoY; 1H Cargo At Lifetime High Of 203 MMT | Image: Adani Ports (Representative)

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday announced the Operational performance update, the company announced through an exchange filing.

APSEZ September cargo volumes recorded a 26 percent YoY (Year-over-year) jump and 1H (First half of the year) cargo at lifetime high of around 203 MMT.

During September, 2023, APSEZ recorded cargo volumes of 32.8 MMT (+26 percent YoY) with all key ports delivering double-digit growth. This growth is contributed by all three cargo types - dry bulk (+32 percent), containers (+20 percent) and liquids & gas (+21 percent).

During 1H FY24 (Apr-Sep’ 23) APSEZ managed 202.6 MMT of total cargo, thereby crossing the 200 MMT milestone in the initial six months of the year. This growth is supported by all key ports in the APSEZ portfolio, with container cargo growth of approximately 18 percent to 74.8 MMT and dry bulk growth of approximately10 percent to 106.3 MMT.

Logistics business continues to record significant growth, with the highest-ever half-yearly rail volumes of 279,177 TEUs (+25 percent YoY) and GPWIS volumes of 8.92 MMT (+42 percent).

