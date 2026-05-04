Adani Ports Reports 15% Cargo Volume Growth Driven By Containers

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 15 percent year-on-year increase in cargo volumes for April 2026, handling 43.1 MMT. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports has started the financial year on a strong note, reporting solid cargo growth even as one segment showed signs of weakness.

The company handled 43.1 million metric tonnes of cargo in April 2026, marking a 15 percent increase compared to the same month last year. This uptick highlights continued momentum in port operations, reflecting steady demand across key cargo categories. The growth suggests that core port activities remain resilient despite evolving trade dynamics at the start of the fiscal year.

Container and dry cargo segments emerged as the primary drivers, each recording a 17 percent year-on-year increase. This balanced growth across two major cargo types indicates diversified demand, with both industrial and trade-linked shipments contributing to overall volumes. The parallel rise in these segments points to broad-based activity rather than reliance on a single cargo stream.

In contrast to port performance, logistics rail volumes saw a decline. The company reported handling 48,490 TEUs in April 2026, down 16 percent year-on-year. This drop suggests a temporary slowdown in inland cargo movement or shifting logistics patterns, even as port-side operations remain strong.

The update was shared through a regulatory filing to stock exchanges, reinforcing transparency in reporting monthly operational performance. The company continues to provide periodic updates to reflect real-time business trends. Such disclosures offer insight into how different segments of the logistics chain are performing at a granular level.

Adani Ports’ April performance underscores strong cargo handling momentum, with growth in key segments offsetting declines in rail logistics, reflecting a mixed but overall positive start to the fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company filing provided and does not include external verification or additional sources.