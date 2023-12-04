Adani Ports Records 42% YoY Growth In Cargo Volume In November 2023 | Representative Image

In November 2023, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) recorded strong cargo volumes of around 36 MMT, a 42 percent year-on-year increase. Growth was witnessed across all three broad cargo categories – dry bulk (over 60 percent Y-o-Y), containers (over 26 percent) and liquids and gas (over 23percent), the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the initial eight months of FY 24 (April-November 2023), APSEZ handled around 275 MMT of cargo, a healthy 21 percent Y-o-Y growth. This marks over 70 percent of the top-end of its full-year guidance range of 370-390 MMT.

Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (AICTPL), the joint venture terminal at the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone in Mundra, achieved a momentous milestone by successfully handling over 3,00,000 containers in the month of November. This remarkable accomplishment is not only a significant achievement for APSEZ but also marks a historic event in the annals of Indian maritime history.

AICTPL Breaks National Record Handling 300,431 TEUs in November 2023

AICTPL created a national record by handling 3,00,431 TEUs across 97 vessels in November 2023, breaking its own record of 2,98,634 TEUs in March 2021, by handling approximately 10,000 TEUs every day. Two other ports of APSEZ, Dhamra and Ennore, also recorded their highest ever monthly volumes, handling 3.96 MMT and 65,658 TEUs respectively.

Logistics volumes continue to witness record growth with year-to-date (YTD) rail volumes of around 379,000 TEUs (over 23 percent YoY) and GPWIS (general purpose wagon investment scheme) volumes of 12.3 MMT (over 44 percent YoY). The highest-ever monthly GPWIS volumes were recorded in November 2023 at 1.72 MMT.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shares

The shares of APSEZ at 10:41 am IST were trading at Rs 865.05, up by 4.50 percent.