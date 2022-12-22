Adani Ports' logistics arm to boost warehousing business through a joint venture

e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Ports' logistics arm to boost warehousing business through a joint venture

While Adani Logistics will nominate three directors to its board, DA Group will send two directors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 08:54 PM IST
Representational image. |
According to a regulatory filing, Adani Ports' subsidiary Adani Logistics Limited has formed a joint venture with DA Group, to expand into the warehousing sector.

Both Adani and DA Group will be 50 per cent partners in the new entity, and while Adani Logistics will nominate three directors to its board, DA Group will send two directors.

