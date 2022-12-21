e-Paper Get App
Adani Ports and Logistics appoints Ranjitsinh B. Barad as Additional Director

Adani Ports and Logistics appoints Ranjitsinh B. Barad as Additional Director

At present, Barad is the Chairman of Gujarat Pollution Control Board and holding additional charge of Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Maritime Board

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Adani Ports and Logistics announced that on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Mr. Ranjitsinh B. Barad, IAS, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gujarat Maritime Board as an Additional Director (Non-Executive, Non-Independent) of the company in an exchange filing.

Ranjitsinh, an IAS officer of the 2006 batch is Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Gujarat Maritime Board.

He has done his Bachelor of Commerce, Masters in Labour Welfare and Bachelor of Laws. He started his career in civil services as an Additional District Magistrate, Surat in Gujarat. He has served as Chief Executive officer - VUDA, Dy. Municipal Commissioner - Ahmedabad, Municipal Commissioner - Jamnagar and Collector - Mahisagar.

He has also worked at Vadodara as a Collector.

