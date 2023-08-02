Adani Ports Records 7% YoY Jump In Cargo Volumes In July | Representative Image

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited in July recorded a 7 per cent jump year-on-year in cargo volumes of 34 MMT which also includes close to 1 MMT at its Haifa Port, the company announced on Wednesday through an exchange filing. The company said it has seen growth across most ports in July.

Adani Ports saw a growth of 23 per cent in containers and a 27 per cent growth in liquid and gas.

The company in the first four months of this financial year has handled 135.4 MMT of total cargo. This is 11 per cent higher than the total cargo managed by the company in the previous year.

Logistics volumes also continued to record a significant jump with YTD rail volumes of 178,689 TEUs, which is a 20 per cent higher YoY. The GPWIS volume was 39 per cent higher at 5.77 MMT.

Adani Ports Cargo volumes in Q1

APSEZ recorded 101.4 MMT of cargo handled during Apr-June 2023, which is a strong 11.5% YoY growth. In June 2023 alone, APSEZ handled approx. 32.8 MMT of cargo including approx.1 MMT at its Haifa Port.

Adani Ports shares

The shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Wednesday morning at 9:47 am IST were trading at Rs 771.05, up by 0.74 per cent.

