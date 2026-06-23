Adani-Managed Mundra Airport Begins Commercial Operations, Boosting Kutch As Logistics Hub | Representational Image

Mumbai: Adani-managed Mundra Airport commenced commercial operations on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of Kutch into a fully integrated logistics and business hub. The airport welcomed its inaugural scheduled flight service operated by Star Air, with the first flight arriving from Goa at around 10.30 am.

Passengers cheer direct air connectivity

Passengers expressed enthusiasm over the launch of direct air connectivity to Mundra, saying it would significantly reduce travel time and improve accessibility to the region.

“This connectivity is important because earlier we had to travel through other cities before reaching Mundra. I flew from Surat and it took me almost an hour, whereas travelling by road can take over ten hours. This service is very convenient for Mundra residents,” said passenger Mahesh Sharma.

Demand for more metro connections

Another traveller, Niyati Thakur, said more metropolitan cities should be connected to Mundra in the future. “Given Mundra’s importance as a port city and industrial hub, greater connectivity will attract more business and leisure travellers,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Jeet Adani, Director of Adani Airports, said the airport is expected to serve a diverse mix of passengers, including employees of industries operating in and around Mundra, business travellers, and tourists visiting destinations such as Mandvi Beach.

₹9,000–1 lakh crore investment planned

“A lot of people from Mundra are excited about the airport. Regular travellers will include employees of stakeholder companies and tourists. Mundra has generated significant economic activity, and people will be happy to have direct flight options,” Adani said.

He added that the group is keen to play a larger role in India's aviation sector. “We significantly want to be a part of the aviation economy,” he said, noting that Adani Airports plans investments ranging between ₹9,000 crore and ₹1 lakh crore across its airport network over the next five years.

Expansion to depend on passenger demand

The airport has begun operations with a limited schedule of 29 weekly flights. Star Air will operate direct services connecting Mundra with Mumbai, Surat, Hindon (Ghaziabad) and Goa, while passengers can access onward connectivity to Kolhapur, Belagavi and Nanded. Direct services to Ahmedabad are expected to commence soon.

“At present, the airport will primarily cater to regional connectivity. Future expansion will depend on passenger demand,” Adani said.

Surface connectivity is the next priority

He also noted that improving surface connectivity to the airport is the next priority. “As the airport has launched, the next aim is to develop supporting connectivity infrastructure similar to what exists around Bhuj Airport,” he added.

According to Adani Airports, the launch of scheduled commercial services is aimed at strengthening connectivity to Mundra Port, India’s largest private port, and the Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), one of the country’s largest notified multi-product SEZs.

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With the airport now operational, Mundra has emerged as a rare logistics ecosystem with access to all three major modes of transportation — a commercial seaport, a dedicated cargo railway network, and a passenger airport. The company believes the new air link will serve as a critical last-mile connection, helping integrate trade, commerce, logistics and tourism more efficiently with national and global supply chains.

For now, Star Air remains the sole airline operating from Mundra Airport. “As demand grows, we expect more airlines to begin services from Mundra,” Adani said.

The airport is part of Adani Group’s broader vision to develop Mundra into a fully integrated, multi-modal logistics and business hub, leveraging synergies between its port, aviation and industrial operations.

Notably, the commencement of operations from Mundra to seven cities is the more than the combined air connectivity from the other two airports of Kutch. Earlier, Bhuj and Kandla airports have seen operations only to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Surat.

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