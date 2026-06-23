Thane Zilla Parishad Warns Parents Against Unauthorized Schools, Cites Academic Risks | AI Image

Thane: The Secondary Education Department of the Thane Zilla Parishad issued a critical advisory on Monday, strongly urging parents to avoid enrolling their children in unauthorized and unrecognized schools across the district. The warning comes as the new academic year commences, with educational authorities ramping up scrutiny against institutions operating without mandatory government approvals.

Records, exams, admissions at stake

In its official release, the education department emphasized that choosing unaccredited schools poses a severe risk to the academic future of students. Authorities noted that enrollment in these blacklisted institutions could lead to major administrative complications, including the invalidation of academic records, lack of class promotion recognition, ineligibility for board examinations, and future admission barriers.

Strict Verification Urged

The Secondary Education Department has advised parents not to blindly trust aggressive marketing campaigns or infrastructural claims. Instead, they must proactively verify credentials before finalizing admissions.

"Every student has a fundamental right to quality and legally recognized education. It is imperative that parents verify government approvals, including the UDISE (Unified District Information System for Education) registration, before admitting their children. We will not compromise on the future of our students, and strict legal action is being initiated against defaulting managements," stated an official from the department.

District authorities have already ordered a thorough inspection of unauthorized establishments, initiating legal procedures against entities found operating without valid permissions. Furthermore, local citizens, Gram Panchayats, and School Management Committees (SMCs) have been requested to report any suspected illegal schools operating in their vicinities.

Official List of Unauthorized Secondary Schools in Thane District

The Thane Zilla Parishad has officially blacklisted the following eight secondary schools allegedly found operating without government authorization:

No. Name of the School Location / Sub-District

1 ) Crestmond International School Yogidham, Gauripada, Kalyan (West)

2) Eva World School Near RTO Office, Kalyan (West)

3 ) Aniruddha High School & Jr. College Kulgaon-Badlapur, Ambernath Taluka

4 ) Tisai Vidyalaya (Secondary) Adivali Bhali, Ambernath Taluka

5 ) Shri Swami Samarth Vidya Mandir (Secondary) Adivali, Ambernath Taluka

6 ) Om Sai English School (Secondary) Kalyan

7 ) Kumbereshwar Mahadev School B. R. Nagar, Diva

8 ) New Modern Discovery School Mumbra Devi Colony, Diva

Parents seeking clarity or wishing to verify a school's legal status can visit their respective Block Education Officer (Gat Shikshadhikari) or the central Education Office in Thane.

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