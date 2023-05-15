 Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI files fresh affidavit in SC; cautions against premature conclusion of probe
Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI files fresh affidavit in SC; cautions against premature conclusion of probe

Further SEBI has reiterated its plea for 6 months.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
Adani-Hindenburg case: SEBI files fresh affidavit in SC; cautions against premature conclusion of probe | File

The market regulator SEBI ahead of its hearing has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court on allegations of probing Adani Group since 2016 that says SEBI was conducting probe into GDR and has not listed Adani as part of the 51 companies that were under investigation. Further SEBI has reiterated its plea for 6 months.

This is a breaking story. More updates expected.

