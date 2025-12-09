 Adani Group Will Invest $75 Billion In Energy Transition Space Over The Next Five Years: Gautam Adani
Adani Group will invest over $75 billion in the energy transition space over the next five years, said its Chairman Gautam Adani. The Adani Group Chairman, citing that more than 50 per cent of India’s installed electricity generation capacity came from non-fossil sources, hit an important globally agreed number a full five years before its target.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Adani Group will invest over $75 billion in energy transition space over the next five years, said its Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday. At the 100th anniversary of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad, the businessman noted that Adani Group has invested to become one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies.

Gautam Adani shared that the global green energy transition is emerging as the largest industry of our time, worth several trillion dollars over the coming decades. "It will fuel the rise of electricity-based manufacturing, green steel, green fertilisers, hydrogen ecosystems, and the critical infrastructure that AI and digital economies depend on," said Gautam Adani. "Adani Group is investing over $75 billion in the space of energy transition over the next five years," the Chairman added.

Further, Gautam Adani also called out a “weaponised narrative” at the recent COP-30 in Brazil, where a report downgraded India’s sustainability ranking. The report argued that India lacks a coal-exit timeline and continues to auction coal blocks. India's per capita carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions are among the lowest in the world, and the country is driving the fastest energy transition in human history, the Adani Group Chairman said. “Bharat did not heat this planet. Yet, much of the developed world now expects Bharat to cool the earth,” Gautam Adani said, while sharing the number that defined India’s sustainability progress.

The Adani Group Chairman, citing that more than 50 per cent of India’s installed electricity generation capacity came from non-fossil sources, hit an important globally agreed number a full five years before its target. Similarly, under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015, signed by 195 countries, no other major nation has been able to change its energy mix in such a dramatic fashion as India could, the industrialist said. "Bharat, with one of the lowest CO2 emissions per capita, is also driving the fastest energy transition in human history," Gautam Adani said.

Based on his own experiences and reflections, the industrialist also shared personal advice to the students that "success is never granted. It is mined. It is extracted". Gautam Adani urged the students to become Bharat's freedom fighters and help the country achieve "economic and resource independence". "You, my young friends, are the next generation of Bharat's freedom fighters. And in this struggle … You are not just extracting resources, you are extracting sovereignty. You are not just mining minerals, you are mining dignity," the Adani Group Chairman said.

