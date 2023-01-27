Adani Group stocks crash by 20 per cent, lose nearly Rs 2 lakh cr in Market cap

Adani Group to sue Hindenburg Research for 'malafide, mischievous' report | FIle

Two days after losing 8 per cent, Adani Group shares went down, losing nearly Rs 2 lakh crores in market capitalisation in the early trading hours of Friday. The overall decline in the market capitalisation of all the nine listed Adani Group Companies was at Rs 2.75 lakh crore since Tuesday's closing.

Share drop

While the shares of Adani Total Gas went down by 20 per cent, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission fell by close to 19 per cent. Ambuja Cement and ACC slipped to 6 per cent, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar went down by 5 per cent. The shares of the flagship company, Adani Enterprises, saw a drop of 3.5 per cent.

Read Also Hindenburg report on Adani: Congress demands SEBI probe in public interest

Despite the announcement that the Adani Group was planning to sue Hindenburg Research for its 'maliciously mischievous' report, which accused the company of stock manipulation and accounting fraud, the shares of the company have continued to fall.

Media statement – II on a report published by Hindenburg Research pic.twitter.com/Yd2ufHUNRX — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) January 26, 2023

Adani to sue Hindenburg Research

Jatin Jalundhwala, Group Head - Legal Adani, in a statement on Thursday said, "“We are evaluating the relevant provisions under US and Indian laws for remedial and punitive action against Hindenburg Research.” The company also believes that this is an attempt to undermine the goodwill and reputation of the Adani Group and sabotage its plan for a follow-on public offering.

Response by Hindenburg Research

Responding to this legal threat, the US-based Hindenburg Research said in a statement that they stood by their report and believed any legal action taken by the company against them would be meritless.

Our response to Adani: pic.twitter.com/6NcFKR8gEL — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) January 26, 2023

Hidenburg also challenged the company, asking them to file a suit in the US, where they operate. They also said that they would ask for a long list of documents in the legal discovery process.