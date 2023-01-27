Adani Group pulls stock market down, Sensex drops over 1,000 pts Nifty below 17,600 | Unsplash Maxim Hopman

On Friday, the shares of Adani Group fell close to 20 per cent pulling the market down, with the Sensex dropping by over 1,000 points at 965.16 at 1:22 pm and the Nifty at 17,559.45.

Nifty is hitting its six-month low and falling the most in four months. Its PSU Bank Index dipped by over 5.5 per cent from the day's high.

Adani Group shares

The shares of Adani Total Gas went down by 20 per cent, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission fell by close to 19 per cent.

Ambuja Cement and ACC slipped to 6 per cent, while Adani Power and Adani Wilmar went down by 5 per cent. The shares of the flagship company, Adani Enterprises, saw a drop of 3.5 per cent.

Read Also Adani Group stocks crash by 20 per cent, lose nearly Rs 2 lakh cr in Market cap

Other shares that see a dip

Other than the drop in shares of Adani, the shares of the banking sector also saw a major dip, with ICICI, Kotak, HDFC, Axis, and SBI Bank being the biggest losers. Even the shares of BPCL, Bharati Airtel, Infosys, and Asian Paints were in the negative.

The drop has affected all sectors across the board, but ITC, SunPharma, Tata Motors and Tata Steel are in the positive.