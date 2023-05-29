Adani group launches media campaign commemorating 35 years of service in India | File photo

On monday, the Adani Group launched a media campaign called 'Hum Karke Dikhate Hain’ to celebrate 35 years of service in India.

Developed by Ogilvy India, the “Hum mushkilo ki nahi sunte, karke dikhate hai” (Undeterred by challenges, we deliver on our commitments) campaign is to highlight the Adani Group's ‘resilience, tenacity and relentless pursuit of overcoming obstacles to build world-class infrastructure, both in India and abroad,’ it said in its statement.

Over the next few weeks, the Adani Group will be rolling out a comprehensive media campaign across print, broadcast, and social media platforms, commemorating its 35 years of committed service to India. The campaign includes a 100-second television commercial that invites viewers on a captivating visual voyage across the nation.

“The campaign perfectly captures the unconquerable spirit and ethos of the Adani Group to convert challenges into opportunities and its resolve to driving positive change in the lives of millions of Indians. As a first-generation entrepreneurial company, it is this indefatigable spirit that has been a bedrock of our culture,” said Pranav Adani, director, Adani enterprises.

The Adani Group has expanded its operations into a diverse range of independently governed sectors such as energy and utilities, transport and logistics, materials, metals and mining, as well as direct-to-consumer services.

“Investing in infrastructure and national development projects needs determination and belief. This is the spirit of Adani and its new corporate campaign,” said Piyush Pandey, chairman of global creative and executive chairman – India, Ogilvy.

Shares of the Adani Enterprises

The shares of Adani Enterprises on Monday at 3:29 pm IST were at Rs 2,533.00 INR, down by 0.45 per cent.

