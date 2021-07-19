Adani Group cos being probed by SEBI, DRI: Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary

Markets regulator Sebi and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) are probing some Adani Group companies for alleged non-compliance with rules, the government told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, in a written reply to a question, said accounts of three of the six Mauritius-based funds that have invested most of their money in Adani Group firms were frozen in 2016 over the issuance of Global Depository Receipt (GDR) by certain listed firms. No freeze was ordered for their holding in other firms.

"Sebi is investigating some Adani Group companies with regard to compliance with Sebi regulations," he said without giving details.

Also, DRI "is investigating certain entities belonging to the Adani Group of Companies under laws administered by it," he said.

The minister did not name which of the Adani Group companies were being investigated by Sebi and DRI. He also did not elaborate on the nature of the violation.

He however said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wasn't investigating the Adani Group.