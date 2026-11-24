Adani Group Bets Big On Infrastructure & Data Centres With $120 Billion-Plus Investment Plan, Targets Debt Discipline | File Pic

New Delhi, Nov 24: Adani Group plans to invest more than USD 120 billion over the next five to six years across infrastructure, energy and data centres while seeking to keep net debt below 3.5 times earnings (EBITDA), according to a Jefferies research note on the group’s annual conference.

The group is leaning on its financial record as it expands in power, ports, transmission and data centres.

Debt Reduction And Financial Resilience

At its annual investor conference, the group said its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio had declined from a peak of around 3.6-3.8 times during 2019-23. Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh highlighted lower borrowing costs, improving asset returns and a diversified funding base as evidence of stronger financial resilience, according to a Jefferies research note on the event.

However, Jefferies’ forecasts for six listed Adani companies put their aggregate net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 3.7 times in FY27 and FY28, before declining to 3.4 times in FY29 and 3.1 times in FY30. Including debt associated with the Ambuja Cement acquisition, the brokerage estimates the ratio at 4.0 times and 3.9 times, respectively, in FY27 and FY28.

Singh opened the conference by saying net debt/EBITDA had fallen from a peak of about 3.6-3.8 times in 2019-23. Management said return on assets is about 14.5 per cent, or about 16 per cent excluding projects still under construction, and that average borrowing costs have dropped to about 7.5 per cent from about 10 per cent in 2019. About 92 per cent of portfolio companies are investment grade, against a target of 100 per cent.

Capital Expenditure And Funding Strategy

Management expects about USD 120 billion of cumulative funds from operations (FFO) over 10 years, roughly matching planned capex. The group’s listed companies plan annual capex of Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 2.2 lakh crore from FY27 to FY31, up from Rs 1.53 lakh crore in FY26, a rise of roughly 30 per cent to 44 per cent.

Total debt stood at USD 43.2 billion at end-September, 91 per cent of it long-term. Domestic banks supply 48 per cent, global banks 23 per cent, global capital markets 16 per cent and domestic capital markets 8 per cent. Domestic bank loans carry an average maturity of nine years, against about 2.5 years for global bank debt. Domestic bond borrowing rose about 58 per cent from a year earlier. The group holds about USD 8 billion in cash and raised about USD 3 billion of equity in July-August, part of roughly USD 26 billion over six years.

Data Centre Expansion Plans

Data centres are among the group’s key expansion priorities, with AdaniConneX reporting a 1.2 GW order book and an additional 1 GW in reservations from existing customers.

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The venture, established in 2021 with an initial target of developing 1 GW of capacity by 2030, is developing five sites, each with the potential to reach 1 GW. The group has subsequently announced a broader target of 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2035.

Investor Confidence And Legal Developments

The Adani Group has been working to rebuild investor confidence following the January 2023 short-seller report and subsequent US legal and regulatory developments beginning in November 2024.

US authorities had alleged a USD 265 million bribery scheme linked to Indian solar power contracts, allegations the group has denied. The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s civil case was settled in May, with the group agreeing to pay USD 18 million in penalties without admitting wrongdoing. The US Justice Department subsequently moved to dismiss the criminal indictment with prejudice.

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Execution Challenges And Corporate Transactions

At the investor conference, management identified construction and execution capacity as the principal constraints on its expansion plans and said it had centralised project-building capabilities under Adani Infra.

The group also defended its related-party transactions, arguing that operational links between its businesses generate efficiencies, including power supplies to its cement plants and the use of its ports to transport equipment for its renewable energy projects.

Promoter shareholding in Adani Enterprises declined to 72 per cent in September from 74.7 per cent in March, while holdings in Adani Ports fell to 66 per cent from 68 per cent over the same period.

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