Adani Green commissions 130 MW wind power plant in Gujarat | Image: Adani Group (Representative)

Adani Wind Energy Kutchh Five Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited has commissioned a 130 MW Wind Power Plant at Kutch in Gujarat, the company announced through an exchange filing. The plant has a 25 year Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) of 130 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs. 2.83/kWh.

With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL’s operational wind generation capacity has increased to 1,101 MW and the total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 8,216 MW. This places AGEL’s total renewable portfolio well on track to reach its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.

The newly commissioned plant will be managed by the Adani Group’s intelligent ‘Energy Network Operation Centre’ (ENOC) platform, which has continuously demonstrated and aided AGEL in achieving superior operational performance of its entire renewable portfolio spread across diverse locations in India.

Through its successive projects, AGEL has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, creating jobs as well as enabling decarbonization in line with India’s commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris and taking it one step closer towards Climate Leadership.