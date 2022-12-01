e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Green Energy raises Rs 1,630 cr in loans from Japanese banks to pay dues

Adani Green Energy raises Rs 1,630 cr in loans from Japanese banks to pay dues

The project loan facility is supported by MUFG Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation with equal participation, a company statement said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 01, 2022, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Adani Green Energy Ltd on Thursday said it has raised around Rs 1,630 crore) through its subsidiary Adani Solar Energy AP Six to refinance its existing indebtedness.

"This is an excellent result for AGEL, showing strong support from our lenders and demonstrates our ability to access bank debt at competitive terms in sync with the underlying asset development model to provide a long-term solution," said Phuntsok Wangyal, CFO, Adani Green Energy.

Latham & Watkins LLP and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal counsels for the transaction.

