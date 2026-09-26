Adani Global Acquires 50% Stake In Monvarex Aluminium Holding For ₹20.8 Lakh

Mumbai: Adani Global Limited (AGL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited, announced on Thursday that it has acquired a 50% equity stake in Monvarex Aluminium Holding RSC Ltd. (MAHRSCL). The transaction involved a cash consideration of USD 25,000, equivalent to approximately ₹20.8 lakh.
Business Focus
MAHRSCL, incorporated in Abu Dhabi on 15 May 2025, operates in the metals, mining, and chemicals industry. The acquisition will allow AGL to undertake manufacturing and extracting alumina/aluminium smelter and coal-to-gas businesses in India.
Financial Overview
MAHRSCL has an authorised and paid-up share capital of USD 50,000 each. The company currently has a nil turnover as its commercial operations have not yet commenced.
Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.