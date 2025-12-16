 Adani Foundation & Adani Electricity Celebrate National Energy Conservation Day With 1.5 Lakh Mumbai Students
The Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, marked National Energy Conservation Day on December 14 with 1.5 lakh students from 947 BMC schools in Mumbai. Activities like the 'Switch Off Game', energy pledges, and science models promoted energy awareness. The CSR initiative also strengthens literacy and numeracy, enhancing learning outcomes and holistic development for primary students.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Adani Foundation, supported by Adani Electricity, recently observed National Energy Conservation Day with 1.5 lakh students from schools in Mumbai. Under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme Project ‘Utthan’, Adani Foundation and Adani Electricity celebrated the day on December 14 with students from 947 schools that are part of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), across the city.

“A massive success for National Energy Conservation Day! Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation's CSR project, 'Utthan' (aimed at enhancing learning outcomes in BMC schools across Mumbai), in collaboration with BMC and the dedication of BMC school teachers and Utthan Sahayaks, engaged students in vital energy awareness,” according to an official statement.

“From the fun 'Switch Off Game' and innovative science models to the Energy Pledge, this partnership is actively fostering a culture of energy efficiency among the younger generation,” it added. Since 2021, Project Utthan has been successfully run under a public-private partnership between BMC, Adani Foundation, and Adani Electricity, focusing on fundamentally enhancing the quality and learning outcomes in BMC schools across Mumbai.

The project prioritises strengthening Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) for primary students. This is achieved through activity-based learning, the creation of robust learning resources like Reading Corners, and targeted, personalised support provided by dedicated Utthan Sahayaks who work alongside BMC teachers to ensure student retention and academic improvement. It has made significant strides in transforming foundational learning across 83 BMC schools in Malad, Dahisar, Borivali, Chembur, and Kurla, directly benefiting over 25,000 students.

The initiative has already shown measurable improvements in learning outcomes, student engagement, and the creation of more joyful, inclusive classrooms. The initiative also fosters holistic development by empowering teachers and engaging the community. Beyond academic metrics, Project Utthan aims to fundamentally transform Mumbai’s public education system by building strong foundational learning environments.

The initiative is strategically aligned to improve the city’s performance in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2027-28, with a focus on ensuring that no child is left behind in acquiring essential literacy and numeracy skills. Building on that success, the project is now being expanded from academic years 2025-26 to 2027-28 to cover Grades 1 to 4 across 947 municipal schools, reaching more than 1.5 lakh students.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

