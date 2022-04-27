Adani Enterprises incorporates wholly-owned arm for media related biz

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Wednesday announced incorporation of its subsidiary AMG Media Networks.

The wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) will start its business operations in due course.

''The company has incorporated a WOS namely, AMG Media Networks Limited on 26th April, 2022, with an initial authorized and paid-up share capital of Rs 1,00,000 each to carry on the business of media related activities, including...publishing, advertising, broadcasting, distributing etc. of content over different types of media networks,'' AEL said in a filing to BSE.

AEL, a flagship company of Adani Group, is one of the country's leading business houses.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 06:44 PM IST