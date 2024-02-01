Adani Enterprises EBIDTA Grows 89% To ₹3,717 Cr in Q3FY24

Gautam Adani |

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), part of the Adani Group, today announced its results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

Consolidated highlights 9M FY24

In the consolidated financial highlights for the first nine months of the fiscal year 2024 for Adani Enterprises Limited, the company reported a substantial 58 per cent increase in EBIDTA, reaching Rs 9,592 crores. The financial performance is further underscored by a notable 78 per cent rise in Cash Accruals, amounting to Rs 5,414 crores.

A significant development is witnessed in the incubating assets backed businesses, with a staggering 48-fold surge in Profit Before Tax (PBT), reaching Rs 1,875 crores. The ANIL Ecosystem also reported a growth, with a fourfold increase in EBIDTA, totaling Rs 1,655 crores, while the Airports segment exhibited a commendable 27 per cent growth in EBIDTA, reaching Rs 1,774 crores.

Consolidated highlights Q3 FY24

In Q3 FY24, Adani Enterprises Limited achieved significant growth with an 89 per cent increase in EBIDTA to Rs 3,717 crores and a 123 per cent rise in Cash Accruals to Rs 2,680 crores. The wind manufacturing division commenced production of 15 wind turbine generators, supplying 7 sets.

The ANIL Ecosystem received a letter of award from SECI for a 198.5 MW annual electrolyzers manufacturing capacity.

Ahmedabad and Thiruvananthapuram International Airports received the Environmental Excellence Awards 2023, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. These highlights underscore Adani Enterprises' strong financial performance and contributions to renewable energy and environmental stewardship.

Adani Enterprises has had a robust third quarter, with two of our major incubating businesses picking up momentum,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

“Our ongoing commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction and redefining the overall consumer experience at our airports remains steadfast. We are also pleased with the pace of our advance in establishing a fully integrated manufacturing chain for green hydrogen production. This fully integrated approach will provide us a tremendous advantage in end-to-end planning, granting us superior control over the final product and its cost," he added.