Adani Enterprises acquires SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services for Rs 14.80 cr | Twitter

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday announced the acquisition of 100 per cent stakes in SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services Private Limited for Rs 14.80 crores through an exchange filling. The acquisition is expected to help the Adani Group enhance its artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

The company had posted an intimation on the same on October 15, 2022.

SIBIA was incorporated and registered with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal, at Kolkata on December 1, 2013. The authorised share capital of the company was at Rs 4.5 lakh, while the paid-up share capital was at Rs 2.9 lakh. The turnover of the company for 2021–22 was Rs 134.26 lakh.

The share of Adani Enterprise on Wednesday at 12:30 was at Rs 3,768.05.