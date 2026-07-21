Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Net Profit Rises 129% To ₹1,236.56 Crore

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd on Tuesday announced its consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹1,236.56 crore. This marks a 129.47% rise from the ₹538.94 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹9,711.08 crore. This is an increase of 42.39% from ₹6,819.28 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the reporting quarter reached ₹9,852.20 crore, up from ₹7,025.49 crore in the year-ago period. Total consolidated expenses also increased to ₹8,439.71 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹5,863.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

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Earnings Per Share

Consolidated earnings per share (basic and diluted) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹9.68. This compares to ₹4.27 in the same period last year.

Regulatory Deferral Account

The net movement in the regulatory deferral account balances showed an income of ₹28.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. In contrast, the company reported an expense of ₹503.89 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Debt Equity Ratio

The consolidated debt-equity ratio for Adani Energy Solutions stood at 0.54 times as of 30 June 2026. This is an increase from 0.42 times reported on 30 June 2025.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.