Adani Energy Solutions Net Profit Rises To ₹574 Crore In Q3, Revenue Grows 15% YoY To ₹6,730 Crore

Adani Energy Solutions reported a steady Q3 FY26 performance, with net profit rising sequentially to Rs 574 crore. |

Mumbai: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd reported a 3 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 574.06 crore for Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations grew 15.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,729.65 crore. The company's total income stood at Rs 6,944.44 crore. Compared to Rs 557.10 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 625.30 crore in Q3 FY25, the quarterly trend reflects stable bottom-line performance with strong top-line growth.

Quarterly Performance Maintains Upward Revenue Trajectory

Adani Energy Solutions recorded a healthy revenue growth in Q3 FY26, rising to Rs 6,729.65 crore from Rs 6,595.83 crore in Q2 and Rs 5,830.26 crore in Q3 FY25. Net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 574.06 crore, up from Rs 557.10 crore in Q2 but down from Rs 625.30 crore a year ago. The growth was primarily supported by higher contributions from the transmission and smart metering businesses, with operating margins holding firm despite regulatory deferral impacts.

Sequential Growth Builds on Efficiency Gains

On a QoQ basis, revenue rose 2 percent, while total expenses increased by a similar margin to Rs 5,803.05 crore from Rs 5,687.83 crore. Finance costs remained elevated at Rs 912.95 crore, and depreciation rose to Rs 692.22 crore, indicating continued capex deployment. The company also accounted for a regulatory deferral impact of Rs (340.34) crore during the quarter, which weighed on profit before tax. EPS improved to Rs 4.60 from Rs 4.44 sequentially.

Management Commentary & Business Drivers

According to the company's statement, the rise in revenue was aided by growth in the smart meter segment, which posted a strong uptick in turnover from Rs 181.64 crore in Q2 to Rs 235.13 crore in Q3. Distribution and transmission segments also sustained steady performance, contributing Rs 3,103.62 crore and Rs 2,426.36 crore respectively. The company recognised Rs 215.26 crore in regulatory asset recovery during the quarter. EPS for the nine-month period stood at Rs 13.31 compared to Rs 3.55 in the same period last year.

Nine-Month Performance Shows Robust Turnaround

For the 9M FY26 period, Adani Energy Solutions posted revenue from operations of Rs 20,144.76 crore, marking a 15.8 percent rise over Rs 17,392.51 crore in 9M FY25. Net profit surged to Rs 1,670.10 crore from Rs 208.03 crore a year earlier, a jump of over 700 percent, largely due to the absence of last year’s exceptional charge of Rs 1,506 crore related to the Dahanu power plant divestment. The company highlighted its regulatory recoveries and efficiency gains as key levers sustaining momentum into the final quarter.

Disclaimer: This news story is based on the company’s regulatory filing and disclosures. Figures are unaudited and subject to revision. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.