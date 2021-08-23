Adani Electricity Mumbai with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to drive grid connected rooftop program

As a part of its SwitchToGreen program, post-offering Green Energy option to its customers, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited in association with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is driving Grid Connected Rooftop Program for its Residential and Housing Society customers where customers will get up to 40 percent subsidy on the project cost as a Central Financial Assistance from MNRE.

Under the Program, the per kWp project cost for Rooftop Solar PV system installation ranges from Rs. 46,000 to 34,000 depending on the plant capacity opted by the customer.

Residential customers who opt for capacity up to 3 kWp will get 40 percent subsidy, while those who opt between 3 kWp and up to 10 kWp will

get 20 percent subsidy and Group Housing Societies for common facilities up to 500 kWp (@ 10 kWp per house) will get 20 percent subsidy on the project cost. The cost is inclusive of GST and other related cost viz. design,

supply, installation, testing & commissioning and comprehensive maintenance for 5 Years.

Speaking about the MNRE Phase-II Grid Connected Rooftop Solar Program for AEML customers, a spokesperson said,” We are happy to associate with the MNRE Program as it will offer up-to 40 percent subsidy to our customers and empowers them to choose clean energy and support in reducing carbon emission. The customer solar system installation will be grid connected through net metering mechanism and he has to pay only for his net consumption.”

The spokesperson further added, “Overall, the Solar PV system has a life of close to 25 years once installed. Due to subsidy benefit under the Program, customer will be able to recover his cost within 2 to 3 years and will save significantly on his electricity bill over a plant lifetime.”

AEML, under this program, is supporting the MNRE, Government of India, for its ‘Grid Connected Rooftop and Small Solar Power Plants Program’ for achieving cumulative capacity of 40 GW RTS Plants by 2022.

MNRE has sanctioned 3.5 MW capacity to AEML and the program is valid till December 10, 2021. The program is available on ‘first-come-first-served basis till the allocated capacity is exhausted.



Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 03:12 PM IST