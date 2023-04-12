Adani Electricity Mumbai increases Renewable Energy to 30% in 2 years | Adani Electricity

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited in the last two years has increased share of Renewable Energy from 3 per cent to 30 per cent, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's regulatory asset base increased to Rs 7,479 crore from its earlier Rs 5,607 crore with a CEGR of 10.10 per cent.

The company's CAPEX of Rs 1,310 crore for financial year 2023 has been fully funded through internal accruals without any debt incurrence. Its surplus cash is at Rws 800 crores with option contracts aggregating to $300 million being converted to fully hedged swaps. The company also stated that its working capital loan has been reduced to Rs 500 crore from the earlier Rs 1,045 crore.

Adani Power shares

The shares of Adani Power Limited on Wednesday at 12:57 pm IST were at Rs 194.25, up by 0.18 per cent.

