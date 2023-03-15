 Adani co-owns defence firm with Elara which allegedly helped manipulate its stocks
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani co-owns defence firm with Elara which allegedly helped manipulate its stocks

Adani co-owns defence firm with Elara which allegedly helped manipulate its stocks

Elara Capital, which owns a part of a major defence firm with Adani, is also under investigation in the UK over Hindenburg's allegations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia

The Hindenburg Research report that triggered a storm for Adani, mentioned a Mauritius-based fund run by UK's Elara Capital, that was used to manipulate Adani stock prices. Its ELARA India Opportunities Fund had Adani Group firm shares worth Rs 9,000 crore, which accounted for 96 per cent of its portfolio.

Now an Indian Express report has revealed that Elara is also a co-owner of Adani's Bengaluru-based defence firm Alpha Design Technologies.

Read Also
Gautam Adani's younger son, Jeet gets engaged to Diva Shah in a quiet ceremony
article-image

Not just any defence startup

Incorporated 20 years ago, Alpha works with ISRO and DRDO, and even won a Rs 590 crore defence ministry contract in 2020, to upgrade missiles and radar systems.

Elara Capital, which owns a part of a major defence firm with Adani, is also under investigation in the UK over Hindenburg's allegations, and had ex-PM Boris Johnson's younger brother Jo Johnson on its board.

Adani Defence Systems and Technologies owns 26 per cent of Alpha, but financial statements and shareholding patterns show how Elara and Adani together own 51 per cent of the firm.

Read Also
Vinod Adani is the owner Ambuja Cements and ACC: Adani Group issues statement
article-image

Clinching majority stocks through different channels

Adani claims that Elara Capital only has a 0.53 per cent stake in Alpha, but in 2018 it bought a 44 per cent stake in Vasaka Promoters, which is the defence firm's largest shareholder.

Elara IOF's stake in Adani Group was more than 96 per cent, but has only gone down in the past three years because it booked profits when prices went up.

The report comes after a revelation that Vinod Adani is the actual owner of ACC and Ambuja, through Endeavour Trade and Investment that he controls.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Bazaar founder Kishore Biyani pulls back resignation as Future Retail's Executive Chairman,...

Big Bazaar founder Kishore Biyani pulls back resignation as Future Retail's Executive Chairman,...

Vedanta repays $100 million Standard Chartered loan to reassure investors

Vedanta repays $100 million Standard Chartered loan to reassure investors

Shriram Finance issues NCDs worth Rs 135 crores under 2 options

Shriram Finance issues NCDs worth Rs 135 crores under 2 options

Indian Energy Exchange ends its buyback after 2 months

Indian Energy Exchange ends its buyback after 2 months

Adani co-owns defence firm with Elara which allegedly helped manipulate its stocks

Adani co-owns defence firm with Elara which allegedly helped manipulate its stocks