Ad-Manum Finance Q4 Profit Jumps 75% To ₹3.8 Crore, Revenue Rises Nearly 20%

Ad-Manum Finance said it operates in the financial and windmill segments and that the board approved its audited FY26 results on May 11, 2026. |

Mumbai: Ad-Manum Finance Limited reported a 75 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rupees 3.78 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rupees 2.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, driven by higher finance income and improved operational performance. Revenue from operations increased to Rupees 4.53 crore during the quarter from Rupees 3.29 crore a year earlier. Sequentially, profit surged from Rupees 1.31 crore reported in Q3 FY26, reflecting a strong finish to the financial year.

Revenue Growth Strengthens In Q4

The company’s total income for the March quarter stood at Rupees 4.78 crore against Rupees 3.75 crore in the preceding quarter and Rupees 3.30 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations showed a steady quarterly progression from Rupees 3.09 crore in Q2 FY26 to Rupees 3.38 crore in Q3 FY26 before reaching Rupees 4.53 crore in Q4 FY26. Net profit also improved sharply from Rupees 1.31 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 2.16 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance Improves

Sequential growth was supported by a sharp reduction in total expenses, which declined to Rupees 1.01 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 1.83 crore in Q3 FY26. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 46.40 lakh from Rupees 18.76 lakh, while other expenses moved into a negative adjustment of Rupees 75.49 lakh compared with a negative Rupees 48.49 lakh in the previous quarter. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 4.84 crore from Rupees 1.92 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rupees 2.62 crore in Q4 FY25. Deferred tax expense for the quarter stood at a credit of Rupees 1 lakh.

Full-Year FY26 Performance

For the full financial year FY26, Ad-Manum Finance reported revenue from operations of Rupees 16.78 crore compared with Rupees 14.06 crore in FY25, registering growth of about 19 percent. Annual net profit rose to Rupees 10.67 crore from Rupees 8.90 crore in the previous year, while total comprehensive income stood at Rupees 11.33 crore against Rupees 9.16 crore in FY25. Earnings per share for FY26 increased to Rupees 14.22 from Rupees 11.87 in FY25. The company’s balance sheet showed total assets rising to Rupees 116.64 crore as of March 31, 2026 from Rupees 88.26 crore a year earlier.

Audit And Segment Details

Ad-Manum Finance said it operates in the financial and windmill segments, with audited FY26 results approved by the board on May 11, 2026. The company also received an unmodified audit opinion from its statutory auditors for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company’s audited financial results filing and is not investment advice.