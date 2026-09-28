Actor Akshaye Khanna Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai’s Malabar Hill For ₹33.26 Crore, Property Details Revealed

Actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna |

Mumbai: Actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill for Rs 33.26 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) records. The transaction was registered in September 2026.

Premium Malabar Hill Address

The apartment is located at 30 Little Gibbs, Malabar Hill Road, Mumbai, in one of South Mumbai’s prominent premium residential neighbourhoods.

As per the registration details, the apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft (217.52 sq m). It also includes a balcony area measuring 175.45 sq ft (16.29 sq m), taking the combined area to 2,516.84 sq ft (233.82 sq m).

The property comes with three parking spaces.

The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 1.99 crore, while registration charges stood at Rs 30,000 according to the registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Malabar Hill’s Premium Real Estate Value

Malabar Hill continues to be among Mumbai’s high-value residential locations, with its South Mumbai address, established neighbourhoods and proximity to key business and lifestyle districts contributing to demand for premium homes.

The locality offers access to areas including Nariman Point, Fort, Colaba and Lower Parel, while roads such as Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road and Pedder Road provide connectivity to other parts of the city.

The neighbourhood is also home to landmarks such as Hanging Gardens, Kamala Nehru Park, Banganga Tank and Walkeshwar Temple, along with established social infrastructure.

Khanna, the son of veteran actor Vinod Khanna, has worked across Hindi cinema over several decades. He has featured in several Bollywood films.

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