Action Construction Equipment Reports 22.28% Consolidated Net Profit Rise To ₹119.49 Crore In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: Action Construction Equipment Ltd (ACE) on Monday, 20 July 2026, reported a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹119.49 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This represents a 22.28% rise compared to ₹97.72 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from Operations

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹785.68 crore, an increase of 20.49% from ₹652.08 crore reported in Q1 FY26.

Total Consolidated Income

Total consolidated income for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 reached ₹840.29 crore, up by 19.49% from ₹703.22 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Expenses

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were ₹681.87 crore, compared to ₹575.50 crore in the year-ago quarter. This marks an increase of 18.49% year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Basic consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 improved to ₹10.04 from ₹8.21 in Q1 FY26. Diluted EPS also increased to ₹10.04 from ₹8.21 in the year-ago period.

Segment Performance

The Cranes, Material Handling and Construction Equipment segment generated consolidated revenue of ₹742.37 crore for the quarter, up from ₹605.57 crore in Q1 FY26. The Agriculture Equipment segment's consolidated revenue was ₹45.73 crore, compared to ₹48.85 crore in the same period last year.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.