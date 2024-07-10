ACME Group Garners Initial Capital For 300 Crore INR 'Connect' Fund Focused On AVGC Sector Expansion |

New Delhi (India), July 10: ACME Group, a prominent leader in financial services in India, proudly announces the launch of its innovative "Connect" Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), a groundbreaking project with a scope of INR 300 Crores dedicated to the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) sector. The fund has received its first round of undisclosed initial funding from investors, marking a significant milestone in the industry.

ACME Group ’s CAT II AIF, set up as “AFPL CAT II AIF Trust” and registered with SEBI (Registration No.: IN/AIF2/23/24/1309), stands as the first fund in India dedicated exclusively to the AVGC industry. This fund aims to infuse vital capital and strategic expertise into the burgeoning AVGC market, currently valued at $4 billion and expected to escalate to $12 billion by 2030. This initiative marks a significant commitment to nurturing talents and innovations that will elevate India to a global powerhouse in these creative domains.

Strategic Investment to Spearhead Global Competitiveness

The "Connect" Fund is strategically designed to bridge the existing gap between the promising AVGC industry and available capital resources. By leveraging ACME Group's vast network and deep industry knowledge, the fund enhances the growth trajectory of this sector, making India a recognized leader in the global AVGC arena, known for its cutting-edge technologies and creative content.

The fund's objective is clear: to accelerate the growth of emerging AVGC enterprises, enabling them to expand their reach and innovation capacities. "Through the 'Connect' Fund, we are not just investing in businesses; we are investing in the future of India's digital and creative landscapes," remarked Mr Ramon Talwwar , Managing Director & CEO of ACME Group. "We appreciate the confidence our investors have shown in this visionary endeavour, and we are excited to see the transformative impacts of our collective efforts."

ACME Group's strategic approach includes financial investment and a deep focus on strategic mentorship to ensure that AVGC companies can scale effectively and innovate continuously. "Our fund is uniquely positioned to catalyze significant advancements in animation, VFX, and gaming sectors, setting a new standard for what is possible in the industry," stated Mr Abhinav Shukla, Co-Founder of the Connect Fund.

About ACME Group

ACME Group has established itself as a leading conglomerate in India's financial sector. With extensive operations that encompass digital media and more, the group has cultivated a vast investor base and a robust portfolio of innovative companies. "We are immensely grateful to our investors for their faith in ACME's vision and commitment to advancing the AVGC sector," said Mr. Ramon Talwwar. "This fund is a testament to our belief in India's potential to lead the global market in animation and gaming innovations."

Mr. Talwwar further emphasized the strategic importance of the "Connect" Fund: "Our fund is dedicated to transforming the AVGC landscape in India, providing the necessary resources to foster innovation. We are excited to be at the forefront of this exciting journey, creating opportunities and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

As ACME Group continues to lead and innovate, the "Connect" Fund is poised to become a cornerstone of growth for India's AVGC sector. This strategic initiative underscores the group's commitment to technological and creative advancements and aligns with its goal of positioning India at the forefront of the global entertainment industry. With a clear vision and robust support, the "Connect" Fund is set to unlock new possibilities and define the future of digital entertainment in India.

