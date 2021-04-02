Achievements of South Western Railway in last 2.5 years

SWR has undertaken major works in the last 2.5 years. Listed below are some of the achievements. The number of Non-consequential accidents reduced from 13 in 2018 to 5 in 2020-21. Punctuality of Trains in the zone rose from 88% to 96% from 2018 to 2021. SWR came from 16th to 4th position overall among all Zonal Railways. In 2020-21, freight loading has crossed 3 million tonnes each month, and surpassed the loading figures of last year (2021: loaded 37.07 till March 27, 21, last year i.e. in 2020 loaded 36.70 million tonnes). Business Development Units, implementedin SWR have performed extremely well in attracting new freight traffic. 189 rakes of automobile were loaded compared to 23 rakes last year. The highest number of wagons in last 4 years were loaded on 26th March. Increase in food grains loading by 511% and fertilizer by 90% this year compared to last year till date.