Acer India partners with Dixon Technologies; to manufacture laptops under 'Make in India' initiative

Acer India announced it has partnered with Dixon Technologies (India) for the manufacture of laptops at Dixon’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility situated in Noida.

The partnership will give a strong impetus to India's manufacturing competitiveness and leverage the production-linked incentive (PLI) by Government of India, the company said in a press release.

The manufacturing unit was inaugurated on November 24 by Saurabh Gaur, Joint Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The factory will have capacity to produce upto 500,000 laptops annually. Acer will bring in the global know-how and processes to manufacture high-tech electronic products in laptops category which will be implemented through Dixon’s facilities, the press release added.

Harish Kohli, President and Managing Director, Acer India, said, "Acer will manufacture multiple laptops catering to segments from value to mainstream including education segment with Acer global manufacturing practices and guidance," Kohli added.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said, "Acer has been a strong supporter of Make In India initiative by Government Of India. We are already manufacturing Desktops, All-in-One PCs and Tablets in India, with this new initiative, we have a capability to produce our complete PC product range. Acer has always believed in developing local manufacturing ecosystem to deliver world class products and we are excited to have Dixon technologies as our first partner for laptop category."

Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman, Dixon Technologies, said, "We are sure that with Acer's vision and rigorous industry-leading processes, combined with our expertise in manufacturing, we will be able to bring a range of Acer laptops to the customers."

Atul B. Lall , Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Dixon Technologies, said, "Both Dixon and Acer are firm proponents of Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and we are confident that this partnership will scale up export and employment opportunities in the country."

Acer plans to manufacture laptops under the Value Segment category, mainstream segment, and education segment at the Dixon Factory and this will create new employment opportunities for the youth, up-skilling and help develop ancillary electronic industries in India along with bringing in global manufacturing standards.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 02:44 PM IST