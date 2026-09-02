Accord Transformer Secures ₹9.69 Crore Orders, EV Charging Projects Drive Demand

Accord Transformer secured two orders worth Rs 9.69 crore. |

New Delhi: Accord Transformer & Switchgear Limited has secured two purchase orders worth about Rs 9.69 crore, including GST, from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited for supplying transformers for electric vehicle charging station development projects.

The company disclosed the orders in a regulatory filing to the BSE on Wednesday. The contracts were received in the ordinary course of business and will involve the supply of 17 transformers across two purchase orders.

Orders Cover 17 Transformers

The equipment includes 15 transformers of 2,000 kVA capacity and two transformers of 2,500 kVA capacity. These 11kV and 22kV power substation transformers will be deployed in EV charging station projects.

One purchase order is valued at about Rs 1.81 crore, including GST, while the second is worth around Rs 7.88 crore. The combined basic order value is Rs 8.21 crore, with 18 percent integrated GST of Rs 1.48 crore taking the total invoice value to Rs 9.69 crore.

Delivery Timeline Stretches To March 2027

Deliveries under the smaller order are scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2026. Supplies under the larger order are expected to be completed by March 31, 2027.

The company said delivery will take place within six to eight weeks of manufacturing clearance or drawing approval. Prices under the contracts will remain firm and fixed.

Payment, Warranty Terms Detailed

Accord Transformer will receive 100 percent payment through an irrevocable 60-day usance letter of credit. The contracts also provide for pre-dispatch inspection and testing of the equipment.

A warranty of 60 months from commissioning, or 66 months from receipt of the transformers, will apply. Delays may attract liquidated damages of 0.5 percent per week, capped at 5 percent of the contract value.

The orders were awarded by a domestic entity and do not qualify as related-party transactions. Accord Transformer also said its promoter, promoter group and group companies have no interest in Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. Any disputes will be resolved through arbitration in Hyderabad under applicable law, as per agreed terms.

Disclaimer: This article is based on an exchange filing and has been published for informational purposes; readers should verify details independently.