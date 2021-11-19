Accenture completes acquisition of BRIDGEi2i

Accenture has completed its acquisition of BRIDGEi2i, an artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics firm headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition, announced last month, strengthens Accenture’s global capabilities in data science, machine learning and AI-powered insights, and adds more than 800 deeply skilled professionals to Accenture’s Applied Intelligence practice, it said in a press release.

Founded in 2011 and with a presence in India, the US and Australia, BRIDGEi2i specializes in data-driven digital transformation for companies across industries and global markets by combining data engineering, advanced analytics, proprietary AI accelerators and consulting services.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:20 AM IST