 ACC Reports 8.3% Revenue Growth In Q3FY24; Total Consolidated Net Worth At ₹15,361 Cr
Cash & Cash equivalent at Rs. 4,282 crore is an improvement over previous quarter (Rs. 3,634 crore).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
ACC Reports 8.3% Revenue Growth In Q3FY24; Total Consolidated Net Worth At ₹15,361 Cr | Image: ACC (Representative)

ACC Limited, one of India’s largest cement and building materials company of Adani Group, on Thursday announced Q3 FY’24 financial results, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Ajay Kapur, Whole Time Director & CEO, ACC Limited, said, " ACC’s financial performance has seen a complete turnaround in the last 12 months. Recent capacity additions have taken the Adani Group’s cement capacity to 77.4 MPTA. This will enable volume and revenue growth on a sustainable basis."

Financial Highlights

The company has achieved significant improvements in all financial matrices.

Revenue has grown 8.3 per cent, Operating EBITDA (excl. other income) has grown 139 per cent, EBITDA margin expanded by 10 pp from 8.4 per cent to 18.4 per cent.

Cash & Cash equivalent at Rs. 4,282 crore is an improvement over previous quarter (Rs. 3,634 crore). Company’s consolidated net worth has improved by Rs. 538 crore and stands at Rs.15,361 crore.

Earnings Q3 2024 LIVE: TVS Holdings Net Profit Jumps To ₹532.28 Cr; Cyient Net Profit Rises To...
Working capital is amongst the best in comparison with peers and stands at 28 days cycle. Sharp jump in EPS from Rs. 6.01 in Dec’22 to Rs. 28.55 in Dec’23. Shareholder’s net worth reflects turnaround in all KPIs, resulting in a robust financial performance and balance sheet strength.

ACC Limited shares

The shares of ACC Limited on Thursday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 2,509, up by 11.98 per cent.

