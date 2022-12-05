e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessACC appoints Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer

ACC appoints Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer

Kapur has more than 25 years of experience in the cement and construction, power and heavy metals sectors

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Ajay Kapur | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

The board of ACC Ltd. (The Associated Cement Companies Limited) has approved appointment of Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer and a non-independent director of the company, effective Saturday, ACC said in an exchange filing.

Sridhar Balakrishnan resigned from the position of whole-time director and chief executive officer Saturday, to pursue his career outside the organisation, ACC said.

Kapur is also the whole-time director and chief executive officer of the parent company, Ambuja Cements Ltd, and his appointment as director and CEO of ACC will bring deeper focus and larger synergies of business.

Kapur has more than 25 years of experience in the cement and construction, power and heavy metals sectors.

Read Also
Samsung Electronics appoints its 1st female president
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Tech research firm Gartner recognises TCS as global leader in providing IT services for...

Tech research firm Gartner recognises TCS as global leader in providing IT services for...

ACC appoints Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer

ACC appoints Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer

Discoms' aggregate technical & commercial down to 17% in FY22

Discoms' aggregate technical & commercial down to 17% in FY22

Crypto exchange FTX's CEO not prepared to testify before US Congress

Crypto exchange FTX's CEO not prepared to testify before US Congress

Dabur CEO Krishan Kumar resigns, to be replaced by Raghav Agarwal

Dabur CEO Krishan Kumar resigns, to be replaced by Raghav Agarwal