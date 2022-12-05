ACC appoints Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer

Ajay Kapur | Image credit: Wikipedia

The board of ACC Ltd. (The Associated Cement Companies Limited) has approved appointment of Ajay Kapur as chief executive officer and a non-independent director of the company, effective Saturday, ACC said in an exchange filing.

Sridhar Balakrishnan resigned from the position of whole-time director and chief executive officer Saturday, to pursue his career outside the organisation, ACC said.

Kapur is also the whole-time director and chief executive officer of the parent company, Ambuja Cements Ltd, and his appointment as director and CEO of ACC will bring deeper focus and larger synergies of business.

Kapur has more than 25 years of experience in the cement and construction, power and heavy metals sectors.