AC maker Blue Star expands into Japan via new wholly-owned subsidiary

According to a regulatory filing, air conditioner maker Blue Star has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary for expansion into Japan.

The new company Blue Star Innovation Japan created with an investment of 40 million Yen, will develop refrigeration cycles, control algorithms and AC control boards.

