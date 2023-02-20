e-Paper Get App
AC maker Blue Star expands into Japan via new wholly-owned subsidiary

The new company Blue Star Innovation Japan has been established with an initial investment of 40 million Yen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
According to a regulatory filing, air conditioner maker Blue Star has incorporated its wholly owned subsidiary for expansion into Japan.

The new company Blue Star Innovation Japan created with an investment of 40 million Yen, will develop refrigeration cycles, control algorithms and AC control boards.

