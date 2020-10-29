About 16 per cent of revenue invested on R&D, says Bert van der Feltz CEO of East-West Seed Group



In 2005, Bert van der Feltz (Bert), President and CEO of the East-West Seed Group along with his team started evaluating the potential of the India market. Since then a lot has changed, the East-West Seed India today is among the top five seed companies in India and has seen double-digit growth. However, Bert in an interview to Free Press Journal’s Jescilia Karayamparambil and R N Bhaskar said more than growth, the company and its investor, Simon Groot, aspire to touch the lives of as many smallholders farmers as possible. More than quarterly results, it is looking at serving the society better which will eventually bear fruits, he averred.

How has the journey been for East-West Seeds?

About 38 years ago — it is too long as per today’s standard— we were formed.

We are opposite of those unicorns that reach billion-dollar valuation within a few years. This is because seed or vegetable breeding involves very long-term thinking and planning. It takes 8 years and 12 years to develop a new variety of tomato and onion respectively. So, that explains the reason behind this timeline.

We started modestly with the Philippines and Thailand.

Mother nature’s base is not that fast. It grows according to seasons. You can do some tricks in biotechnology but the core remains the same. We have to wait for nature to bear the results. You can see that in our profit and loss accounts.

For 12 years, this company was not making profits. Our investor, Simon Groot, who started this company in 1982, had to invest every year for a long time. It took us 25 years to pay dividends to the shareholders. So, the profits were always retained. Even after dividends were paid, it was never beyond 7 per cent of our earnings to our shareholders. It sets us apart.

The company was born with a mission to serve our stakeholders — smallholder farmers, and not just paying dividends to shareholders.

In 1982, it was Thailand and the Philippines. But now, we have expanded, and our geographical reach is tropical countries.

Today, 70-80 per cent of our food is produced by smallholder farmers.

We started long before the millennial goals. Many today know that productivity from agriculture needs to go up. If you try to do that by ignoring the 70-80 per cent food producers, you are not going to succeed.

The biggest success lies in trying to help those smallholder farmers. In principle and theory, it is easier to bring up these smallholder farmers than those super-efficient farmers — technically it is a challenge. So, it took us a long time to grow. By now, we have accomplished something and established our brand —East-West Seed. But the brand has grown because of the love of the farmers.

For farmers, agriculture is a high-risk business. And if the seed is not good, it can ruin an entire season’s efforts. Hence he sticks to a reliable brand. Ours is a very reliable and trustworthy brand which does not look at squeezing the last rupee or baht (or any other currency) from a farmers’ pocket.

If the farmers’ productivity increases a whole community thrives — be it a small business in and around the farmer or be it a local market or others. Once we get the farming community growing — beyond feeding themselves — the economy develops. So, in this way, we contribute to all stakeholders.

To become successful or sustainable for an agriculture input company, it is important that the farmers love and respect you. It is important to make them know that we are with them — this is the core of our success.

Attracting talent to R&D is extremely important and during lean times it is much more important to retain them. The worst is when competitions start calling your best R&D people and these talents leave you and then you are in deep trouble. But then you have some good talents who stick to you, who understand the mission of the company. This is important as well.

So, in that way, we have developed a good culture that in a big way is the reason for our success.

How many varieties of seeds would you have?

We have around 950 seeds. To make money, this proposition probably may not be a good idea. We also carry loss-making seed varieties — heirloom varieties. It is our civic duty as a market leader in many of these countries in Asia to do more than just hunting for the last dollar. Also, you need to keep in mind the biodiversity, and cultural heritage. Farmers have often for generations passed on the knowledge and tradition — maybe one particular type of variety will only be used for a particular ceremony and will not become big as a commercial product, we still grow them.

So, if we look at seeds commercially, we can maybe bring it down to 50 varieties of seeds. But we as a company do not want to do that mainly because we remain committed to the community of farmers, we should not deny other important factors.

How many of the 950 seeds are star performers?

Around 150 varieties of seeds probably bring us 80 per cent of our total sales.

Where do you stand in terms of market share in the world?

Our expertise is in vegetable seeds and not in row crops. We are into sweet corn but not into animal corn. So, we limit ourselves to vegetable seeds. We are unique as we are a pure-play company.

We can look at agro-chemicals then it is a big area of conflict there. Many multinationals make money on the chemicals and the seed business is more like a cherry on that cake.

If you look at vegetable seed companies that are only doing mostly vegetables, we are in the top ten (in the seventh position) in the world. But, interestingly, we have chosen not to serve the entire world but only the tropical belt. That is quite a good position and we are going up. It varies per country. In the countries that we started, we are market leaders.

In the case of India, we started late but were very careful. The Indian journey started in 2005 along with a colleague. We travelled to India and we learned a lot during our journey to India.