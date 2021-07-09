Abhilash Panda appointed as DIZO India's new CEO

DIZO, a realme TechLife brand, today announced the appointment of Abhilash Panda as DIZO India's Chief Executive Officer and official spokesperson.
Panda will be responsible for all areas of operations including sales, marketing, R&D, innovation, supply chain, human resources, among others. He will also be at the helm of all official announcements by the brand, Dizo said in a release.
"I am looking forward to drive business momentum at DIZO and make it one of India’s top brands in AIoT products. The wearables and connected devices space in India is heating up and the race to the top spot for a brand will be determined by its ability to offer a truly differentiated value proposition to its customers," Panda said.
"Together with realme’s strong support and Flipkart’s pan-India reach, we are confident of being able to offer a world-class experience to our consumers,” he added.
Prior to joining DIZO, Panda was working as a Director at Flipkart driving business for the company’s mobiles vertical for the homegrown e-commerce marketplace. He worked at CavinKare before joining Flipkart.
DIZO said it has aggressive plans for expansion in India and is working towards offering various products in four key categories - smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and accessories.
The brand presently has over 320 service centers in more than 310 cities across India.
