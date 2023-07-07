ABB India’s Electrification Business Launches Innovative UPS Solution For Data Centers | Image: ABB (Representative)

ABB India’s Electrification business launched MegaFlex DPA (Decentralized Parallel Architecture) UPS solutions for the Indian market, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The first of its kind sustainable UPS which is part of ABB EcoSolutions™ portfolio and complies with the ABB circularity framework. It has been designed for high density computing environment with highest efficiency rating and lowest footprint.

SaaS and LaaS Application

With the enterprise demand driving more SaaS (Software as a Service) and IaaS (Infra-structure as a Service) applications, data center continuity has never been more critical. In India, the data center market is projected to grow with the highest internet subscribers, massive surge in usage of mobile devices, digital payments, focus on big data, cloud computing, IoT and the data protection bill. The continuity of data centers is critical to the development of the Indian digital stack.

As a market leader in UPS technology, the MegaFlex UPS range from ABB is targeting the IEC and UL market, with power ranges of up to 1.5 and 1.6 MW respectively. The MegaFlex solution delivers excellent availability and reliability, with the most compact footprint on the market, up to 45 percent smaller for the IEC version compared to competitor models of equal power rating. Despite its small footprint, the UPS delivers impressive sustainable power technology with reduced energy losses due to high efficiency converters, adaptable to variable IT load.

Kiran Dutt, President Electrification, ABB India said: “As the Indian data center market grows rapidly, demand for reliable, efficient, scalable and redundant power solutions will also continue to grow. With MegaFlex DPA, we introduce to Indian customers the latest in technology and innovation in the critical power field. With the vast amount of energy consumed by these data centers, every percentage point improvement in efficiency brings with it large cost savings.

This supports ABB Electrification’s Mission to Zero for smart cities, a vision for a zero-emission reality for all, and reinforces its commitment to offer safe, smart and sustainable power technologies to the global data center industry.

MegaFlex DPA to work in synergy with ABB’s power

MegaFlex DPA is designed to work in synergy with ABB’s power infrastructure products to provide a continuous flow of clean power to a data center and deliver the system-wide resiliency needed for modern data storage solutions that implement distributed, cloud or hybrid approaches.

Serviceability is made easier and more accessible with its modular platform. Enhanced self-diagnostics improve speed to market, reduce downtime and importantly mitigate risk from human error during start-up and maintenance phases. An intelligent predictive maintenance program allows greater planning and reduces service schedules throughout the product life cycle.

Importantly, ABB has designed and delivered the MegaFlex DPA to deliver total peace of mind for customers with the assurance that their power is guaranteed by the very best power protection technology in the market.

ABB India Ltd shares

The shares of ABB India Ltd on Friday at 3:25 pm IST were at ₹4,403, up by 0.065 percent.

