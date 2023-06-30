ABB India Awarded Electrification And Automation Contract For ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel | Image: ABB (Representative)

ABB India has been appointed to provide electrification and automation systems for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s (AM/NS India) advanced steel cold rolling mill (CRM) in Hazira, Gujarat, the company announced on Friday through an exchange filing.

The contract at the flagship manufacturing plant comes through John Cockerill India Limited (JCIL), the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the project.

AM/NS India – a joint venture between two of the world’s leading steel companies ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel – is setting up the new CRM as part of its downstream expansion plan.

ABB India is providing advanced electrification and automation systems, including the ABB Ability™ System 800xA distributed control system (DCS) and associated equipment and components, to support enhanced energy efficiency, optimized zinc consumption and high levels of corrosion resistance throughout the steel production process. This will support AM/NS India in its bid to reach greater levels of sustainability at Hazira.

“Our goal is to help create smarter steels for brighter futures, brighter futures for people and the planet. To do this, we place safety, innovation, and technology at the heart of our manufacturing operations and product development and ABB’s technology will support us in this,” said Mr. Dilip Oommen, Chief Executive Officer, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India). “

“We are proud of having been chosen by such a first-class steelmaker for the supply of two highly automated processing lines, combining cutting-edge equipment with integrated quality control and enhanced energy efficiency,” said Frédéric Midy, Project Director, John Cockerill Industry.

“Working with JCIL on this milestone project will support AM/NS India in developing one of the most sustainable, efficient, and modern steel operations,” said Vinod C, Local Division Manager, Process Industries, ABB.

The new CRM with advanced processing lines is due to be commissioned in 2024.

A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, AM/NS India has a crude steel capacity of 9 million metric tons per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million metric tons.

ABB India Shares

The shares of ABB India on Friday at 12:12 pm IST were at Rs 4,425, up by 0.32 percent.

Read Also ABB expands production footprint of all-compatible drives portfolio in India