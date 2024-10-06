'Aamchi Mumbai, Aamchi Indeed': Germany-Based Indian Techie Recalls His Best Moment In City Of Dreams

The City of Mumbai has often been called as the City of Dreams by many. This city is home to many, a stop before the destination for some. Good and bad, almost everyone who has been to the city has taken something back with them.

City Of Niceness

In one such instance, when some strangers who fell in love with the island city spoke of their affection for the city, some truly touching tales emerged.

While responding to a post from an X user, a Berlin-based techie recalled his fondest memory of his time in the city.

In this post, the X user shared a screengrab of another social media post that he had made five years ago in 2019.

In this post, he added a caption to the screenshot and said, "My favorite Mumbai story. The city is just something else."

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport | X

Dosa Chahiye, Sir?

In the old post, the user shared a tale of a simple dosa. He said, "Stepped out of Sudarshan's office in Mumbai, finding myself hungry because the aloo paratha we had during the long commute from Ghatkopar to Lower Parel wasn't enough. I found a dosa shop but realised I only had 500- rupee notes."

The user further added, "The guy asked me "Dosa chahiye, sir?" And I told him "Change illa, Anna" (he was Tam). He said that was okay and I could pay him tomorrow. I smiled and told him I'm not from here, so I wouldn't come tomorrow. His reply stunned me: "So what, sir? It's just 2 dosas. Here, have it."

My favorite Mumbai story. The city is just something else. https://t.co/5eeCWIreKI pic.twitter.com/kk4Pjm6o4P — Gokul ⚡️ (@gokulns) October 5, 2024

Aamchi Mumbai

Aamchi Mumbai. Aamchi, indeed

Nicest Strangers

The original post that stemmed this response also had a similar tale to tell. In their post, the user said, "people in mumbai are like... the nicest strangers i've ever met."

people in mumbai are like... the nicest strangers i've ever met — yappy hour (@yappy_hour) October 2, 2024

The user, in a thread, shared his story that made the city special.

The Tour Guide

Talking about a few hours before a flight journey and the 'guide' that she met, the user said, "This girl i met on my train ride to Mumbai basically became my unofficial tour guide for the day. i told her i had like 8 hours to kill before my flight & she’s showing where to street shop, booking local train tickets for me like i didn’t just meet her 2 hours ago."

The Ultimate Help

In another instance, the user spoke of another case of the city coming to his aid. He said, "Then this other girl saw that i was lost in the Mumbai local & didn’t know when Andheri station was coming. So she offered to not only tell me when to get down from the local, but also helped me book a metro tix to get from Andheri train stn to airport road and dropped me off at the metro platform."

The user concluded her post by saying, "Mumbai really knows how to treat people man."